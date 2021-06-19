Karnataka government on Saturday announced further relaxations of Covid-19 curbs under its unlock plan where it has allowed certain shops, lodges etc to open for more hours.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that Covid relaxations will be allowed in 16 districts that have less than 5% positivity. These districts are Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppal, Chikkballapur, Tumkur, Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkote, Kalburgi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar will see relaxations.

Under the new set of guidelines, all shops and hotels, clubs, restaurants allowed to operate till 5pm, lodges, resorts, gyms, private offices allowed to operate with 50% capacity in these districts, Yediyurappa said.

Dine-in allowed at hotels, clubs, restaurants (except liquor) without AC until 5pm with 50% seating while buses and metro with 50% seating allowed.

Gyms can be open with 50% strength (without AC).

However, the existing restrictions to continue in all other districts:

-Weekend curfew:Friday 7 pm to Monday 5 am

-Night curfew:7 pm to 5 am

-Swimming pools, places of worship, malls, theaters, AC shopping complexes, pubs to remain shut across state.

The restrictions as ordered on June 11 will continue in 13 districts with positivity rate between five per cent to 10 per cent. These are Hassan, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Davangere, Kodagu, Dharwad, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura.

The June 11 order said the restrictions will be eased from 6 AM to 2 PM, where the sale of essential commodities and delivery through e-commerce companies will continue. The stringent restrictions in Mysuru will continue, the Chief Minister added. However, state-wide night curfew from 7 PM to 5 AM every day would continue and weekend curfew from 7 PM on Friday to 5 PM on Monday will remain in effect till July 5.

The Chief Minister made it clear that easing the curbs should not be taken to mean that there has been a drastic reduction in infections. "Easing restrictions should not be perceived as COVID-19 infections have reduced drastically. The relaxation has been given because people are in distress, business activities have stopped, and livelihoods has become difficult," Yediyurappa said.

He urged people to ensure this relaxation was a success by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene. The COVID-19 restrictions were imposed from April 27 when the daily infections breached the 50,000 mark. When the cases did not come down, the government imposed a lockdown from May 10, allowing sale of essential goods from 6 AM to 10 AM.

It eased restrictions on June 11, allowing shops selling essential commodities from 6 AM to 2 PM after the number of cases started declining.

Karnataka on Saturday recorded 5,815 fresh coronavirus cases and 161 deaths, taking the infection count to 28,01,936 and toll to 33,763, the health department said.

The state has 1,30,872 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 26,37,279 with the recovery of 11,832 people.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 1,263 fresh infections and 23 fatalities today. The city has so far recorded 12,04,326 infections and 15,433 deaths.

There were 72,263 active cases. The positivity rate for the day was 3.38 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 2.76 per cent.

Earlier in the day, neighbouring state Telangana announced a complete lifting of Covid-related restrictions in the state owing to decline in daily cases. The Telangana government has also decided to reopen schools and educational institutions from July 1.

Meanwhile, appealing to people to stay home and do yoga on the International Yoga Day on June 21, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said a Vaccination 'Mela(fair)' will also be organised on that day with a target to inoculate seven lakh people.

"Due to COVID this time, no one should celebrate Yoga Day outdoors or gather in big numbers.Hence, the slogan for Yoga Day this year is - 'Be with Yoga, Be at Home' and 'Yoga for Wellness'," Sudhakar told a press conference.

