Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday convened a meeting with experts in order to prevent the third Covid-19 wave in the state. According to Karnataka CM, the expert committee gave recommendations regarding the opening of schools and colleges. Yediyurappa said students and teachers will be given priority in vaccination against coronavirus.

Besides, the expert committee also made important recommendations regarding safety measures for children, medical oxygen availability, post-Covid health issues, among others, the Karnataka chief minister added.

"In order to control 3rd wave of COVID-19 a detailed discussion was held with a expert committee. The committee has made some important recommendations regarding safety measures for children, medical oxygen availability, post-COVID health issues," Yediyurappa told media on Tuesday.

"The expert committee has also give recommendations regarding opening of schools and colleges. Students and teachers will be given priority in vaccination," he added.

Yesterday, on the Day 1 of the new phase of the Covid vaccination drive, Bengaluru Urban stood number one among districts by administering 2,09,256 doses, while Karnataka stood second among states by administering 10.36 lakh doses.

According to Karnataka's health minister K Sudhakar, Bengaluru urban district has also been the No.1 district in the country for the overall vaccinations. A total of 52,88,684 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the district till June 21.

Karnataka's Covid caseload stands at 28,11,320 while, 34,025 people have died due to the virus, so far.

The Karnataka government on Monday added six more districts to the list of 17 districts under "Unlock 2.0", where COVID-19 curbs have been relaxed, allowing hotels, gyms, and public transport bus services to resume operations.

Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga, and Vijayapura have been placed under Category-1.

Earlier, the government had issued guidelines on Saturday, further relaxing the Covid-19 curbs in 17 districts where the positivity rate is below 5%, including Bengaluru.

In all, the government has now relaxed Covid restrictions in 23 districts.

