BENGALURU: Karnataka has received 681 ventilators from the Centre under the PM CARES fund, the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

The state government said another 1279 ventilators will arrive in Karnataka during the month.

The statement was released after Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who has tested covid-19 positive, held a review meeting with senior officials of the government from Manipal Hospital where he is undergoing treatment currently.

Yediyurappa’s predecessor and Congress’ leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah, agriculture minister B.C.Patil and a few other elected representatives have also tested covid-19 positive and are currently undergoing treatment at private hospitals or their respective homes.

The number of people requiring intensive care has risen in Karnataka over the last few weeks. There are 638 persons across Karnataka who are in intensive care units. Of these 339 are in Bengaluru, according to government data.

Karnataka has 1,34,819 cases in total of which nearly 75,000 are active. The virus has claimed over 2500 lives, some of which are due to unavailability of ventilators and hospital beds at public and private hospitals.

“Number of ventilator beds increased during last week by 335 in the State, including 166 in Bangalore. The remaining 346 ventilators will be installed by the end of this week," the CMO said its statement.

Yediyurappa instructed his officials that all ventilators should be installed immediately and that staff required to operate them should also be made available.

The chief minister has directed officials to consider requests from private hospitals for ventilators.

