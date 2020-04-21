After Kerala and Gujarat, Karnataka will soon start plasma therapy treatment on COVID-19 patients. As the number of coronavirus cases in India continue to rise, Indian Council of Medical Research has allowed more states to conduct clinical trial of plasma therapy.

Delhi recorded country's first plasma therapy success on Monday. A 49-year-old-male, the first coronavirus patient who was administered plasma therapy in the Max Hospital, Saket, has shown positive results. The patient is now off ventilator support, the hospital said.

Informing the media, Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka medical education minister said, "Plasma therapy holds great promise in treating COVID-19 patients and I am happy to inform that ICMR agreed to our request."

ICMR granted permission to Dr Vishal Rao, HCG Bangalore Institute of Oncology for plasma therapy. Earlier, Kerala and Gujarat started this therapy to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Convalescent Plasma Therapy involves transfusion of plasma taken from a positive COVID-19 patient who has recovered from the disease and which is transfused into a COVID-19 patient who is critical are likely to get critical.

As many as 408 people have so tested positive for novel coronavirus in Karnataka. A total of 112 have recovered from the disease so far.



