Karnataka: Gold worth ₹13.2 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport1 min read . Updated: 28 May 2021, 04:25 PM IST
The gold was recovered from a passenger who arrived in Mangaluru from Dubai
The gold was recovered from a passenger who arrived in Mangaluru from Dubai
Customs officials seized 262 gm of gold, valued at ₹13,17,860 on Friday at the Mangaluru airport. The gold was recovered from a passenger who arrived in Mangaluru from Dubai.
Based on intelligence and profiling of passengers, customs officials intercepted Siddiqua Miqdam Hussain (27) hailing from Bhatkal.
He had arrived by Air India flight IX 384.
On personal search and questioning, the passenger was found to have concealed gold in paste form in his rectum.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!