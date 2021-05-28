Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka: Gold worth 13.2 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

Karnataka: Gold worth 13.2 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

Premium
Customs officials seized 262 gm of gold in Mangaluru
1 min read . 04:25 PM IST Staff Writer

The gold was recovered from a passenger who arrived in Mangaluru from Dubai

Customs officials seized 262 gm of gold, valued at 13,17,860 on Friday at the Mangaluru airport. The gold was recovered from a passenger who arrived in Mangaluru from Dubai.

Customs officials seized 262 gm of gold, valued at 13,17,860 on Friday at the Mangaluru airport. The gold was recovered from a passenger who arrived in Mangaluru from Dubai.

Based on intelligence and profiling of passengers, customs officials intercepted Siddiqua Miqdam Hussain (27) hailing from Bhatkal.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Based on intelligence and profiling of passengers, customs officials intercepted Siddiqua Miqdam Hussain (27) hailing from Bhatkal.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

He had arrived by Air India flight IX 384.

On personal search and questioning, the passenger was found to have concealed gold in paste form in his rectum.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!