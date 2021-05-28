Karnataka: Gold worth 13.2 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

The gold was recovered from a passenger who arrived in Mangaluru from Dubai

Customs officials seized 262 gm of gold, valued at ₹13,17,860 on Friday at the Mangaluru airport. The gold was recovered from a passenger who arrived in Mangaluru from Dubai.

He had arrived by Air India flight IX 384.

On personal search and questioning, the passenger was found to have concealed gold in paste form in his rectum. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

