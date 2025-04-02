Karnataka government changes govt office timings in THESE districts for April & May 2025 due to heatwave — check details

In light of the heatwave, the Karnataka government on Wednesday issued an order to change the working hours of government offices in certain districts in the state.

The new timings will be from am to 1.30 pm in April and May 2025.

“The Karnataka government has issued an order to change the government office timings from 8 am to 1.30 pm in April and May 2025 in 7 districts of Kalaburagi division and Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts of Belagavi division due to heatwave,” said State Information and Public Relations Department.

It further said, “The government servants in these districts shall perform their duty as usual without any omission/interruption during the changed hours. Without causing any inconvenience to the public, the employees shall perform duty without any time limit if directed by the District Commissioners/ Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats to perform any work in case of emergency.”

Summer in India lasts from April to June, when temperatures often soar past 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) at the season's peak.

Usually, India records four to seven heatwave days from April to June.

Earlier this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that India is expected to experience hotter-than-usual temperatures from April to June, with more heatwave days in central and eastern India and the northwestern plains.

During an online press meet, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that most parts of the country will see higher-than-normal maximum temperatures, except for some areas in western and eastern India where the temperatures are expected to be normal. Minimum temperatures will also be above normal in most regions.

"From April to June, most parts of north and east India, central India, and the plains of northwest India are expected to experience two to four more heatwave days than normal," he said.

Which states are likely to see above-normal heatwave days? Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and the northern parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are among the states which are likely to see above-normal heatwave days.

