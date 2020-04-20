Karnataka government faces more challenges while enforcing covid-19 containment

BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday took more steps to ensure safety of healthcare workers after an incident of violence was reported in a sealed locality in the city.

“This behaviour of rowdyism and taking law in hands will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken to ensure it does not happen again," Yediyurappa said, adding that 54 people have been been arrested following the incident.

He said the city police commissioner has been told to ensure safety of Asha workers and other officials.

Several people in Padarayanapura, largely inhabited by people with low incomes, allegedly attacked health workers who were there to escort over 50 people to quarantine.

Padarayanapura and Bapuji Nagar have been sealed for over a week now after a few cases of covid-19 positives were reported in the areas.

Five more people tested positive on Monday, taking the number of the infected in the state 395 including, 16 deaths and 111 recoveries.

Those arrested have been slapped with serious charges including inciting violence under the Disaster Management Act.

Share Via