Nipah virus outbreak: Karnataka urges caution regarding travel to Kerala

Nipah virus outbreak: Karnataka urges caution regarding travel to Kerala1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 12:51 PM IST
The Karnataka government has also instructed its officials to enhance surveillance efforts in bordering districts such as Kodagu, Dakshin Kannada, Chamarajanagar, and Mysore
New Delhi: In light of the Nipah virus outbreak in the Kozhikode region of Kerala, the Karnataka government has issued an advisory asking individuals to refrain from travelling to the affected areas of the neighbouring state.
