Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the state government will recruit new teachers to fill in for the ones who retire in a year to maintain continuity.
As many teachers are set to retire this year in Karnataka, the Karnataka government on Monday said that it is planning to recruit new teachers to fill the vacancy of the retired teachers and has also allocated a fund of ₹19000 crore for teachers' salary
While speaking at a program held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former President of India Prof S Radhakrishnan, the Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai shared his government's plan for the recruitment to maintain the required number of teachers in the government schools. He also shared information about the state government's allocation of funds to education.
The ₹25,000 crore of the allocated fund is bifurcated into two parts. Out of the amount, ₹19,000 crore will go towards the salary of teachers and ₹5,000 crore to the development of schools.
"In the coming days, the government will recruit the total number of teachers who will retire in that year, recruit the equal number of new teachers, impart training and post them in the places of retiring teachers," said the Chief Minister while speaking after inaugurating teachers' day celebrations on the occasion of birth anniversary of former President of India Prof S Radhakrishnan at Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha here.
Highlighting the need for sanitation in the school, Karnataka CM admitted that there has been a reduction in attendance due to the lack of toilets. Hence, the state government has formulated a plan of providing separate toilets for girls and boys in all government schools within one year.
Faltering state of government schools
"This program was announced on August 15 and that work will be completed within one year. Apart from this, 4000 new Anganwadi Centres will be established before August 15. The burden of teaching has been reduced thanks to the recruitment of new 15,000 teachers. Both the State and the Union governments have formulated several rules to maintain the quality of education and for well-maintained schools, and these rules have to be followed by school boards and teachers compulsorily," he said.
A mechanism to check the exploitation of teachers in the state
Identifying the need for a conducive environment for teachers to perform at the best of their capabilities, CM said that instructions have been given to simplify rules and incorporate discipline to "check the exploitation of teachers".
"It has been observed that No Objection Certificates are given for the opening of new schools without any inspection and this has impacted the child's education and quality. Stern action will be taken against those who flout rules as well as against those who encourage such shortcuts," he said.
The teachers need to work in a favorable environment to discharge their duties. Hence, the state government has planned to take the decision after considering every aspect. The CM also assured that there will be no compromise when it will come to the development of a strong and efficient education system for the development of children.
"We need to bring changes in education policy, system teachers and students. First, they need to find answers that what kind of education they required. And why do they need education? There is a need to bring changes to understand whether our kids are ready for the science age and to build characters; has patriotism has reached them or not. The world is changing and we need to change accordingly," he said.
It is worth noting that the state government has announced to implement the new National Education Policy in 20,000 anganwadi schools across the state from November this year.
