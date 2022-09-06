"This program was announced on August 15 and that work will be completed within one year. Apart from this, 4000 new Anganwadi Centres will be established before August 15. The burden of teaching has been reduced thanks to the recruitment of new 15,000 teachers. Both the State and the Union governments have formulated several rules to maintain the quality of education and for well-maintained schools, and these rules have to be followed by school boards and teachers compulsorily," he said.