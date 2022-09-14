Answering to the question raised by Congress MLA Tanveer Sait in the legislative assembly, during the question hour, Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said, the state government aims to convert all 35,000 buses into electric vehicles by 2030.

Considering the rising prices of diesel, the minister said, "There are about 35,000 buses, there is demand to make all buses electric, keeping in mind environment and pollution related concerns. With diesel prices increasing, we are incurring losses. We want all our buses to become electric and we start making profits.. discussions are on in this regard,"

"It is our endeavour that all our buses become electric by 2030. We will make all efforts so that all the 35,000 buses will be converted to electric by 2030," Sriramulu said explaining that the diesel buses incur a cost of ₹68.53 per km.

According to the Minister, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) does not purchase electric buses, but the BMTC under the Smart City Project is operating 90 electric buses on contractual basis since December 2021 under 'Gross Cost Contract' for 12 years. The per kilometer (km) cost of these buses is ₹64.67.

Within the Central government's scheme for Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric vehicles- FAME II, 300 electric buses have been ordered. Out of the 300 buses ordered, 75 buses have begun operation since 15 August, 2022, and the per km cost of these buses is ₹61.90.

The minister further state stated that, in addition to above order, an order has been issued under FAME II scheme on 17 August 2022 to operate 921 electric buses through Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL); per km cost of these buses is ₹54.

(With inputs from PTI)