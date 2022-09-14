Karnataka govt aims to convert all 35,000 buses into electric by 20301 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 06:13 PM IST
Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said that the state aims to convert 35,000 buses into electric by 2030
Answering to the question raised by Congress MLA Tanveer Sait in the legislative assembly, during the question hour, Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said, the state government aims to convert all 35,000 buses into electric vehicles by 2030.