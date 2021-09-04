The Karnataka government has decided to purchase medicines worth over ₹140 crore in the view of possible third wave of the pandemic, as reported by news agency ANI .

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, We ran short of medicines during the second wave of COVID19. So we are purchasing it for the third wave. We are alert.

Karnataka reported 1,220 fresh COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Friday, pushing the total number of infections to 29,53,064 and the toll to 37,380. The day also saw 1,175 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,97,254.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of cases (319), as the city saw 202 discharges and eight deaths, the highest in the state. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 18,404, a health department bulletin said.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.68 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.55 per cent.



