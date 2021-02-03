OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka govt allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls for a month
A cinema staff disinfects Cinema hall premises, equipment, and chairs after the government permitted the cinema halls to reopen from 15th October, in New Delhi. (ANI)
Karnataka govt allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls for a month

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 08:37 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

'The decision has been taken after meeting with film chamber members and senior actors like Shiva Rajkumar, on the directions of CM BS Yediyurappa,' said Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka Minister for Health and Medical Education

After much deliberations with several authorities, Karnataka governement on Wednesday allowed 100% occupancy in cinema halls and theatres in the state for four weeks.

"The decision has been taken after meeting with film chamber members and senior actors like Shiva Rajkumar, on the directions of CM BS Yediyurappa," said Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka Minister for Health and Medical Education.

Amid Covid-19 pandemic in the country, Centre has now allowed cinema halls and movie theatres across India to operate with 100% capacity at the starting of this month as a part of the phased ease of restrictions.

However, Karnataka had earlier decided to continue with 50% seating until February 28 despite Centre's green signal.

The state government said curbing cinema hall seating is based on the possibility of a second wave and follows a review of the current pandemic situation. In its order, the government amended certain other regulations for congregation based on the Union ministry of home affairs guidelines that as many as 376 people can assemble in a space of 1,000 square metres or 158 in 500sqm for any event —be it a wedding, birthday celebrations, death ceremony, cremation or burial.

However, the state government allowed firms to operate with full capacity wherever work from home (WFH) options are not feasible. However, adequate Covid-19 precautions have to be taken including social distancing and face masks.

Last year in October, the government had allowed cinema halls to operate at 50% seating capacity to maintain social distancing and avoid crowds as the pandemic raged. Cinemas and theatres across India were shut for several months under the coronavirus-induced lockdown.




