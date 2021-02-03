Karnataka govt allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls for a month

The state government said curbing cinema hall seating is based on the possibility of a second wave and follows a review of the current pandemic situation. In its order, the government amended certain other regulations for congregation based on the Union ministry of home affairs guidelines that as many as 376 people can assemble in a space of 1,000 square metres or 158 in 500sqm for any event —be it a wedding, birthday celebrations, death ceremony, cremation or burial.