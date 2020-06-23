Karnataka govt announces cap on Covid-19 treatment rates in private hospitals

NEW DELHI : The Karnataka govt on Tuesday announced a cap on the treatment rates of covid-19 patients in private hospitals.

According to the new slab, patients referred by public health facilities will be charged from ₹5200 to ₹10,000, while those who are admitted directly into a private facility will be charged between ₹10,000 and ₹25,000.

State Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar issued the order based on recommendation of a committee headed by executive director of Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust formed to submit a proposal for fixing the packages rates for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

According to the order, package rates for patients referred by the public health authorities will be ₹5,200 for general ward, ₹7,000 for high-dependency unit (HDU), ₹8,500 for isolation without ventilator and ₹10,000 for isolation with ventilator.

However, these rates would not be applicable for those subscribing to the insurance packages and the patients as per the agreement between the hospital and the corporates for their executives and employees. Also, there will be no ceiling for suites.

As per the order, 50 per cent of the beds in private hospitals having facilities to treat coronavirus cases shall be reserved for the treatment of patients referred by the public health authorities and this will include High Dependency Units and Intensive Care Units, which could be with or without ventilators.

The remaining beds hospitals can use to treat patients privately, the order read.

Karnataka has had 9,399 covid-19 cases so far with 249 cases in the last 24 hours according to the latest data released.

With inputs from PTI

