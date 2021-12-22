In what can be termed as good news for transgenders in Karnataka, the state government has decided to give 1 per cent reservation to them across all the ranks in the police department.

Karnataka DG and IGP Praveen Sood termed it a path-breaking decision. He said this will help change the perception towards transgenders. "We have taken a path-breaking decision that is to give one per cent reservation to transgenders in all the recruitments of the police department," he said, news agency ANI reported.

We have taken a decision to give 1% reservation to transgenders in all the recruitments of the police department. I feel this will help in bringing them into the mainstream and also remove prejudices that exist among all of us: Praveen Sood, Karnataka DGP pic.twitter.com/DnfwvN7bcr — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Sood said the state police department is recruiting both men and women by giving them equal opportunities. "Three-four decades back even people had reservations for women in the police department. Our aim is to reach 25 per cent of women in the police force," he said.

He said the move will help bring transgenders into the mainstream and remove prejudices against them in society.

"We thought we should be an equal opportunity organisation," he said, adding that they have reserved 1 per cent of all the ranks for transgenders.

"I feel this will help in bringing them into the mainstream and also strengthen the department in long run. Also, remove prejudices that exist not only in society but among all of us. This is the move we made today," he said.

The DG said the notification in this regard has been released. "Recruitment has also been notified. We will wait for the applications and recruit them," he said.

With ANI inputs

