Karnataka govt chalks out a special program for jobs creation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh will be provided to at least 100 SC/ST students in each taluk in the state
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a special programme has been chalked out for creating new jobs in the state for SC/ST students.
CM Bommai said financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh will be provided to at least 100 SC/ST students in each taluk in the state.
Speaking after inaugurating the state-level Bhovi Jan Jagruthi convention on Sunday, the Karnataka chief minister said the 21st century is the century of knowledge and that education must be prioritised.
He added that the government has created several programmes to help students develop socially and academically.
For instance, in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, and Mangaluru, 100 new hostels for SC/ST students are being built. They are also given financial assistance to pursue higher education, Bommai said.
An order has been issued to provide free supplies of 75 units per month to families living below the poverty line in the SC/ST communities.
Further, the communities have also been given ₹15 lakh for land ownership and ₹2 lakh for house construction. The Bhovi Development Corporation has been instructed to prepare a ₹175 crore plan and added that the Bhovi Development Corporation will soon have a capable chairman.
The government is providing a subsidy in addition to a bank loan of up to ₹10 lakh for each SC/ST Stree Shakti Sangha under the Streesamarthya scheme, Chief Minister Bommai said.
The Bhovi community will witness developments guided by the Bhovi community seer, he said.
"People in the community must be vigilant. To ensure social justice, the government works to improve education, employment, and community empowerment. Several programmes have been devised to help them become self-sufficient by providing education and employment," CM Bommai said.
The CM stated that the king of Bhutan has stated that a happy life for people is the true yardstick for measuring development, which has been acknowledged by the World Bank.
To make the last man happy in society, the government has devised programmes to ensure health, education, and employment. "Our government is forward-thinking and committed to its work", he said.
Last week, the Karnataka government launched a training programme in association with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore to support SC/ST women graduates in developing their skills as entrepreneurs.
“Every woman in the state should be economically empowered. Our aim is to encourage women from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and vulnerable groups to participate in economic activity and growth," CM Bommai said during the event.
In July this year, Karnataka announced a new employment policy under which it aimed at generating 750,000 jobs for locals in the next three years, mostly in the textiles and garments sectors.
In July this year, Karnataka announced a new employment policy under which it aimed at generating 750,000 jobs for locals in the next three years, mostly in the textiles and garments sectors.