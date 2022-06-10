The Karnataka government has approved the proposal to extend the RV Road - Bommasandra line, which falls under the Namma Metro's Phase 2 project to Tamil Nadu's Hosur
Karnataka: The Namma Metro is reportedly going to be extended from Bengaluru to Tamil Nadu's Hosur, easing the transport facilities for frequent customers on this route.
The Karnataka government has approved the proposal to extend the RV Road - Bommasandra line, which falls under the Namma Metro's Phase 2 project to Hosur city, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.
However, the nod of the Tamil Nadu government is also crucial before the final construction begins. Besides, the Karnataka government has also asked Tamil Nadu to conduct a feasibility study.
The new line of Nammo Metro will be around 20.5 km long of which 11.7 km falls in Karnataka and the remaining falls in Tamil Nadu.
The Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government also indicated that it wants coordination between two states in the form of a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed to share costs for construction and operations.
Previously, the Karnataka government has planned to make travel easier to Hosur by connecting the industrial city to Bengaluru's upcoming suburban rail project.
