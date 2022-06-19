Karnataka govt declares holiday in these colleges on June 20; Here's why

Karnataka govt declares holiday in these colleges on June 20; Here's why1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru and Mysuru on Monday, June 20, the Karnataka government declared a holiday for the higher education institutions located in the proximity of his travel route due to security reasons.
According to Karnataka Minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan, the order will apply to higher educational institutions in the vicinity of IISc, Goraguntepalya, CMTI, Ring Road, Dr Rajkumar Memorial flyover, Laggere bridge, Nayandahalli, Mysuru Road RV College, Nagarabavi, Sumanahalli flyover, MEI junction, Govardhan Talkies, Yashawantapura, and Jakkuru Aerodrome route.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the preparations to make Prime Minister's visit to Bengaluru and Mysuru "a grand success" are in full swing.
According to Bommai, PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Yelahanka airbase at 11.55 am and reach the Indian Institute of Science by helicopter to participate in two programs. There, he will inaugurate the Brain Cell Research Centre established for ₹450 crore by Kris Gopalakrishnan and lay the foundation stone for an 850-bed Research Hospital being built by MindTree.
He also informed that the Suburban Rail project for Bengaluru will also take off on the same day as the Prime Minister would lay the foundation for a ₹15,000 crore project to provide mass transit connectivity from the heart of the city to many localities in the outskirts.
Apart from this, PM Modi would also launch six railway projects. He is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Satellite Town Ring Road connecting Dabaspet on Tumakuru road with Old Madras Road near Hosakote.
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has agreed to provide special concessions for the project after Bommai convinced him of the project's importance. After the launching of the development projects, PM Modi would address a public rally at Kommaghatta.
