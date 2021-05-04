Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said journalists would be regarded as frontline workers in the state. "I declare journalists as front-line workers," CM Yediyurappa announced today.

Amid a surge in the Covid-19 cases across the country, several states have declared journalists as frontline workers for priority vaccination.

States like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Odisha have brought journalists under the ambit of frontline workers.

The coronavirus scenario in Karnataka is grim as the state reported over 44,438 cases and 239 deaths on Monday taking the total infections and fatalities to 16,46,303 and 16,250.

Active Covid-19 cases stood at 4,44,734. A total of 2.61 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,49,090 tests done on Monday. The number of those who had taken the first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine now stood at 98.78 lakh, it said.

Earlier today, the Karnataka government postponed the Second Pre University Exam and general promotion for First Pre-University students without conducting exams.

"Keeping in view the rapidly increasing COVID cases in the state and the absence of many students, who have gone to their home town or village due to COVID and lockdown and the personnel of various departments engaged in COVID duty, we have decided to postpone the PUC exam," Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said.

He also said that the department will let students know the next date of the exam much in advance.

