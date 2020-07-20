BENGALURU : The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city's civic body) on Monday held its task force meeting that outlines a broad six-point strategy to contain the rapidly deteriorating situation of covid-19 in the state and its growth capital.

The strategy proposes measures to help iron out chinks in its covid-19 response system. This includes awareness and empowering the citizens, surveillance and coordination of contact tracing, isolation and clinical care, treatment and care cum death audit, contact tracing and community partnership and media engagement and advocacy.

The action plan comes on a day when Bengaluru’s active case count breached the 25,000-mark as 1,452 more people tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The surge in Karnataka continues as 3,648 new cases were reported in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Monday, which takes the total number of active cases to 42,216.

More worrying was the surge in other districts of the state where the inadequate healthcare infrastructure is already stretched to the limits. All 30 districts reported positive cases with six (excluding Bengaluru) above 100 and three above 200.

The death toll stood at 1,409 as 72 people died, including 31, in Bengaluru alone.

The B.S.Yediyurappa government has ruled out extending the week-long lockdown beyond 22 July but is yet to outline a plan to not just clear backlogs in testing, contact tracing and increasing hospital beds but a comprehensive solution to deal with the surge.

Senior officials and cabinet members from his own administration have suggested that the lockdown be continued but the chief minister has ruled against it on account of the mounting economic distress and acute fund crunch.

The Bengaluru civic administration has outlined some of its objectives that include evolving a containment strategy for the outbreak to flatten the curve, regular review meetings and monitoring of field implementation to intervene appropriately and ensure corrective action among others.

Despite the surge in Bengaluru and Karnataka, medical education minister K.Sudhakar said that covid-19 is not yet in the community transmission phase.

He said that there has been an increase in cases only in the last 15 days and that other states had seen an increase for the past two months.

The Bengaluru district administration, as part of its hyperlocal strategy, will carry out door-to-door surveys to identify persons with ILI (influenza like illnesses) and SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) and get them tested.

Karnataka has so far conducted 10.57 lakh covid-19 tests but still stands at ninth place when compared to other states. However, it stands third in terms of the number of active cases only behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Medical experts say that the number of cases could go up since the onset of the monsoons is also called the flu season in Bengaluru.

