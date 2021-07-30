The Karnataka government on Friday directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of the districts to strictly monitor Covid situation in their respective jurisdictions and impose further curbs if required.

In an order, the government said that Covid situation in the state was being constantly monitored and it had been observed that there had been spike in number of new cases in the bordering states as well as in few places in the state.

Chief Commissioner - BBMP, Deputy Commissioners of the districts are directed to strictly monitor COVID situation in their respective jurisdictions, and based on their assessment of the situation, may impose additional containment measures as deemed necessary: Govt of Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Gl6gJKRemM — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

"Therefore, Chief Commissioner - BBMP, Deputy Commissioners of the districts are directed to strictly monitor COVID situation in their respective jurisdictions, and based on their assessment of the situation, may impose additional containment measures as deemed necessary," it said.

Earlier in the day, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra and city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar visited Talapady check-post in the wake of rising number of cases in Kerala and its bordering districts of Karnataka.

During the visit, Rajendra said that as a number of people commute between Kasaragod in Kerala and Dakshina Kannada every day for various purposes, including medical aid, education and business, a strict vigilance is needed considering the high Covid positivity rate in Kerala.

At present, people who have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine and those having RT-PCR negative certificates are allowed across the border.

Additional restrictions will be introduced after studying the situation and holding a meeting with expert. He said that the number of daily tests in DK district will be increased considering the hike in the number of cases.

On Friday, the state reported 1,890 new cases and 34 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,03,137 and the toll to 36,525. Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of cases (426), as as the city saw 366 discharges and only nine deaths.

Presently, the state has 23,478 active cases. The positivity rate for the day was 1.30 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was at 1.79 per cent. Out of 34 deaths reported, nine were from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada had seven, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Mysuru and Uttara Kannada (two each), followed by others.





