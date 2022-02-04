As the Covid-19 cases in Karnataka show a consistent declining trend, the Karnataka government on Friday decided to ease restrictions further for gyms, swimming pools and cinema halls.

According to a new order, all cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, rangamandiras and auditoriums have been allowed to function at 100% capacity in strict compliance with all Covid safety protocols.

In addition to this, gyms, yoga centres and swimming pools can also admit people at 100% of the seating capacity from now.

The order directed BBMP, police commissioners and heads of departments to ensure that the prescribed seating capacity is not exceeded in any of the establishments. Also, only those persons who are fully vaccinated with both doses and asymptomatic will be allowed entry.

All persons will be required to compulsorily wear an N95 mask on the premises, which should be sanitised regularly.

In the case of gyms and yoga centres, the organisers are directed to conduct the activities outdoor whenever possible.

The state government had last week lifted the night curfew and prior to that, also withdrawn weekend restrictions. It also allowed pubs, bars, restaurants, and hotels to remain open completely and allow 100% occupancy.

Regular offline classes had begun for students of standard 1 to 9 from 31 January and offices returned to functioning at 100% capacity.

Covid situation in state

The last relaxations come as 14,950 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the state's positivity rate to 10.93%, said state health minister K Sudhakar on Friday.

In addition to this, 53 more people lost their lives to the disease.

Of the total, Bengaluru accounted for 6,039 new Covid cases and 15 deaths.

Further, 40,599 patients recuperated and were discharged across the state since Thursday.

There are currently 1,23,098 active Covid-19 cases in the state, nearly 51,000 of which are in Bengaluru.

