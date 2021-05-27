Karnataka govt eases Covid-related lockdown restrictions. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka government has issued an order in which it has allowed relaxations in the ongoing covid-19 related restrictions in the state. In an official notification the Karnataka issued by N Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary - Revenue Department and Member Secretary Disaster Management State Executive Committee, it said that the delivery of all items through E-Commerce firms and home delivery of products will be allowed and the previous order given on 9 May has been withdrawn. The government had earlier allowed e-commerce companies to deliver only essential goods.

Karnataka to be under lockdown till June 7

Earlier Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that the lockdown in the state has been extended till June 7.

"We had a meeting with senior officials and ministers. We have taken a decision on lockdown. We had strict restrictions till May 24. As per the opinion of experts, we are extending the strict restrictions till June 7," Yediyurappa told the media. Saying that the people roaming after 10 am is creating a lot of problems throughout the state, the CM informed the same set of guidelines will continue to be in force.

He further urged people to stop unnecessary movements. Speaking on the Black Fungus infections in the state, he said that the government has decided to give free treatment to Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) patients in the government district hospitals.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government imposed a full lockdown from May 10. Under the lockdown, essential stores are functional from 6 am to 10 am, and the movement of people has been restricted except for emergencies and vaccination purposes.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 infections in Karnataka on Thursday crossed the 25 lakh mark, as the state recorded 24,214 new cases and 476 fatalities, the health department said.

The day also saw 31,459 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Out of the new cases, 5,949 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 6,643 discharges and 273 deaths.

As of May 27 evening, cumulatively 25,23,998 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 27,405 deaths and 20,94,369 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

