Karnataka government on Friday eased more curbs as the state has witnessed the decline in Covid cases. The state government has allowed marriage functions in choultries, hotels, resorts, function halls, etc from June 28. However, the state government has allowed up to 40 people in the venue.

The state government said those organising marriages would have to obtain prior permission from the concerned local authority. "The concerned officer shall issue 40 passes per marriage function by name," the Government of Karnataka added.

In the marriage function people with passes would only be allowed to attend the marriage function and "passes shall not be transferable," it added.





Karnataka on Friday reported 3,310 new cases of COVID-19 and 114 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,26,754 and toll to 34,539, the health department said.

The day also saw 6,524 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, pushing the total number of recoveries to 26,84,997.

Bengaluru Urban logged 614 new cases, as the city saw 1,401 discharges and 17 deaths.

Active cases in the state stood at 1,07,195.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.09%, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 3.44%

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.