Karnataka government on Monday decided to ease night curfew regulations imposed in the state due to Covid-19 in most areas except four districts, which are sharing its borders with Kerala.

State Revenue Minister R Ashok said that in meeting chaired by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, it was decided that night curfew would be relaxed in all areas except Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, which share borders with Kerala, which is reporting a high COVID caseload, reported news agency ANI.

Moreover, the state also tightened the quarantine rules for passengers from Kerala. In a fresh order, Ashok said that one week institutional quarantine and testing after seven days, irrespective of vaccination or negative RTPCR report, is compulsory for people coming from Kerala.

The Karnataka government had earlier decided to delegate to district authorities the power to formulate Covid containment measures instead of imposing a statewide curfew.

Along with this, the existing guidelines – night curfew across the state and weekend curfew in border districts – were also ordered to continue.

Earlier, Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said had said that restrictions on the movement of people enforced at the border with Kerala will continue as there has been no change in the Covid-19 situation in Kerala.

Giving a clarification on reports claiming that the Centre has lifted the requirement of RT-PCR certificates to cross the border, he said the Karnataka government's order mandating the RT-PCR test negative certificates for those coming to DK from Kerala is still in force. The order is meant to contain the spread of Covid-19 and the district administration will continue to implement the same, he said. Rajendra said more than 30,000 new Covid cases are being reported from Kerala daily and the test positivity rate in neighbouring Kasaragod district is around 12 per cent.

In Dakshina Kannada, the positivity rate has been brought down to around 2 with a lot of effort and lifting of border restrictions will be like letting in new cases from Kerala. Though it is difficult to implement, the district has no other option than making the RT-PCR certificate mandatory, he said. The test positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada district came down to 1.81 per cent on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 1,262 fresh COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 29,47,255 and the toll to 37,278.

The day also saw 1,384 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,91,193. Out of 1,262 new cases reported on Sunday, 361 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 334 discharges. The total number of active cases stood at 18,758. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.70 per cent, the CaseFatality Rate (CFR) was 1.34 per cent. Bengaluru Urban topped in the number of deaths (6), Dakshina Kannada reported three and Hassan two, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 361, Dakshina Kannada 202, Udupi 96, Mysuru and Kodagu 86, while the rest were scattered in other areas. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,37,286, followed by Mysuru 1,75,879 and Tumakuru 1,19,199.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,13,959, followed by Mysuru 1,72,542 and Tumakuru 1,17,423. Cumulatively a total of 4,31,94,662 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,78,664 were on Sunday alone.

