Karnataka: Govt employees demand 7th Pay Commission, warn of indefinite strike
- The Karnataka government employees have made three major demands which include the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission in the state, implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS), and implementation of at least 40 per cent of fitment facilities.
Karnataka Government employees have warned that they will go for indefinite strike if their demand of implementing the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission is not fulfilled. The aggrieved employees have noted that they will go on indefinite strike from 1 March if their demands are not fulfilled.
