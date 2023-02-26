Karnataka: Govt employees demand 7th Pay Commission, warn of indefinite strike

Karnataka Government employees have warned that they will go for indefinite strike if their demand of implementing the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission is not fulfilled. The aggrieved employees have noted that they will go on indefinite strike from 1 March if their demands are not fulfilled.

The state government employees' indefinite strike warning comes at a time, when the Basavaraj Bommai government is holding on to every good thread ahead of the state assembly elections.

The tenure of current Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 24 May 2023.

Union President, CS Shadakshari, said that if the demand is not met, all the government employees will stage protests across the state and will also abstain from performing their official duties.

The government employees in Karnataka were expecting that the Bommai government would declare the implementation of the 7th pay commission on the revision of salaries. Later, when CM Bommai made no mention of the 7th pay commission in his budget speech, the government employees were devastated.

The Karnataka government employees have made three major demands which include the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission in the state, implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS), and implementation of at least 40 per cent of fitment facilities.

According to several media reports, the central government employees might witness a hike in their minimum salary from ₹18,000 to ₹26,000 following the hike in fitment factor.

The common fitment factor currently stands at 2.57 per cent. It means that if somebody, let’s say, gets a basic pay of ₹15,500 in 4200 Grade Pay, his total pay will be ₹15,500×2.57 or ₹39,835. The 6th CPC had recommended the fitment ratio at 1.86.

According to the reports, employees are now demanding the government to raise the fitment factor to 3.68. The hike will raise the minimum wage from ₹18,000 currently to ₹26,000.