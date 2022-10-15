Karnataka govt employees to donate around 100 cr for ‘cow adoption’ scheme

To protect stray cows from slaughter, a delegation of Karnataka State Government Employees Association led by President CS Shadakshari has handed over a letter of consent to the state's chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to contribute to the 'Punyakoti' adoption scheme.
As per a report by ANI news agency, Group A officials have agreed to make a one-time payment of ₹11,000 each, Group B employees ₹4, 000 and Group C employees ₹400 each for Karnataka's cow adoption scheme. They have requested the government to deduct this amount from October month's salary. This is going to fetch around ₹80 crore to ₹100 crore.
Responding to the CM's appeal in one of the recent functions, the association members as well as the employees of other government associations have come forward to contribute to this scheme.
Appreciating their gesture, CM Bommai said, “Over one lakh senile cows are under care in the government-run goshalas (cow shelters) and it was their duty to look after them," and added, “It was highly appreciable that the government employees have voluntarily come forward to support this scheme. In the past, the employees have contributed to tackling drought, floods, and the Covid-19 pandemic".
"As promised, the pay commission will be constituted this month. The government will provide a good hike in salary, perks, and awards for the best workers as part of encouragement. The implementation of technology in their working will also be looked into," the Karnataka CM said.
Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary N.Manjunath Prasad, Finance Department Secretary P.C.Jaffer, and others were present.
Last month, Chief Minister Bommai formed of 7th pay commission for State government staff in an award function. At that time, Bommai encouraged employees of the 'A' and 'B' categories to adopt cows under the 'Punyakoti Dattu Yojana' by paying an annual fee of ₹11,000.
The Karnataka CM also said that a portal has been made to adopt cows. Bommai claimed he has adopted 100 cows.
"Under the 'Punya Koti' scheme, there are over one lakh cows in various goshalas for adoption. The new goshalas are being established in each district for which ₹50 crore has been sanctioned. This requires the people's participation and a special website has been created for this purpose. ₹11,000 is fixed for the adoption of a cow for one year. I have adopted 100 cows and requested my ministerial colleagues to do the same," he said.
