Karnataka govt employees to donate around 100 cr for ‘cow adoption’ scheme

"Under the 'Punya Koti' scheme, there are over one lakh cows in various goshalas for adoption. The new goshalas are being established in each district for which ₹50 crore has been sanctioned. This requires the people's participation and a special website has been created for this purpose. ₹11,000 is fixed for the adoption of a cow for one year. I have adopted 100 cows and requested my ministerial colleagues to do the same," he said.

