The government employees across Karnataka have decided to launch an indefinite strike today i.e. on 1 March. This strike comes as the state government employees have put forward their demands including, implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report and implementation of at least 40 percent of fitment facilities, and reverting to the Old Pension Scheme.

The state government employees' indefinite strike warning comes at a time, when the Basavaraj Bommai government is holding on to every good thread ahead of the state assembly elections. The tenure of current Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 24 May 2023.

Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association President C S Shadakshari met Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and other top government officials from Finance Department and CM's Office but did not yield any positive results.

He said , "We have informed them (govt) that we will go back only if the government issues the order. They sought time to seek a report from the pay commission and to implement it.... but we have all unanimously said that we will not withdraw the strike. Strike is certain, whether it is for 15 days or one month.…"

Earlier on 28 February, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday had reached out to employees stating the administration was ready to seek 7th Pay commission's interim report and implement it.

CM while talking to reporters aslo said that said he too will hold discussions with the pay commission and top officials and expressed confidence about resolving the issue by today.

Asked whether the government will invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), he said, such a situation has not arisen. "I don't want to comment on that now."

Here's what will be affected due to the strike:

Shadakshari also said that 10 lakh government employees are united, and this is the first such large-scale protest by employees in the state, after 22 years.

He had added that government employees will take part in the protest by abstaining from their duties at schools, colleges, hospitals, and other government institutions.

With the strike today, most of the services, like transport, critical care at hospitals and crematoriums, are likely to be hit. Shadakshari had also also said that all services including hospitals, other than casualty and essential services will be affected.

Apart from this, all services of 'Mahanagara Palike' and 'Pura Sabha' including pourakarmika (civic workers) and various energy supply companies will remain affected. Various government services like KSRTC, BBMP, BDA offices etc would likely be affected.

However, a senior education department official told PTI that there are standing instructions to all the schools to remain open. “We have given directions to keep the schools open. If the teachers do not turn up then they will be marked absent," the officer told PTI. He added that 10th class preparatory examinations are going on and teachers have been told that they should be conducted as per schedule.

While speaking to PTI, a health officer said that all the important hospitals in districts have been directed to ensure that the trauma and emergency health services are not disrupted.

Apart from this, the police department has also taken steps to make sure that no law and order situation is created due to the strike.

There are instructions to protect any damage to the government properties, especially buses, due to the strike. A few government officers PTI spoke to said that the government offices may not function like normal days and most of them could remain shut.

The government employees in Karnataka were expecting that the Bommai government would declare the implementation of the 7th pay commission on the revision of salaries. Later, when CM Bommai made no mention of the 7th pay commission in his budget speech, the government employees were devastated.

According to several media reports, the central government employees might witness a hike in their minimum salary from ₹18,000 to ₹26,000 following the hike in fitment factor. The common fitment factor currently stands at 2.57 per cent. It means that if somebody, let’s say, gets a basic pay of ₹15,500 in 4200 Grade Pay, his total pay will be ₹15,500×2.57 or ₹39,835. The 6th CPC had recommended the fitment ratio at 1.86.

According to the reports, employees are now demanding the government to raise the fitment factor to 3.68. The hike will raise the minimum wage from ₹18,000 currently to ₹26,000.

(With inputs from PTI)