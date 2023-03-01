Karnataka govt employees to go on indefinite strike today; see what will remain affected
- The strike comes as the state government employees have put forward their demands including, implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report and implementation of at least 40 percent of fitment facilities, and reverting to the Old Pension Scheme.
The government employees across Karnataka have decided to launch an indefinite strike today i.e. on 1 March. This strike comes as the state government employees have put forward their demands including, implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report and implementation of at least 40 percent of fitment facilities, and reverting to the Old Pension Scheme.
