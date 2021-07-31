In order to check Covid-19 surge in the state, the Karnataka government on Saturday has extended the prevailing Covid-19 curbs till 16 August 6 am.

"Guidelines for COVID19 surveillance, containment and caution, and additional activities permitted will remain in force in the entire state up to 6 am of 16-08-2021," the state government said in a statement.

Moreover, newly elected chief minister Basavaraj Bommai added, "The guidelines imposed till 2nd August will be extended for the next 15 days," as reported by news agency ANI.

Moreover, "72% of school teachers have been vaccinated. In the next 15 days, we will cover 100%," he added.

"We allowed people who had received one dose of vaccine. From tomorrow, it'll be necessary to have both doses. Random testing should be increased in border areas. We've discussed micro containment, tracing, testing," Bommai said on movement via state's border areas.

Reviewing the situation of Covid-19 on several districts of the state, Bommai also stated that resorts - homestay bookings have to be done only after the mandatory procurement of negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

All these decisions were taken after Bommai reviewed COVID status of 8 districts today. He held a video conference with the DCs, ZP CEOs and DHOs of Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Udupi and Chamarajanagar districts to review the Covid-19 situation and containment measures.

"I reviewed COVID status of 8 dists today.Last time waves came from Kerala & Maharashtra. Now cases are more in Kerala again in last few days. I've instructed DCs to take care of it. Medical infrastructure has to be improved in these dists. Vaccination has to be done," the CM added.

He also said that he has met Union Health Minister and appealed to him for vaccines supply. "I have requested to increase it to 1.5 crores so that we can vaccinate 5 lakh people daily."

Additionally, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has decided to stop all bus services to Kasaragod from 1st August for a week, Deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra KV informed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the southern state tightened Covid-19 surveillance measures for passengers entering the state from Maharashtra and Kerala.

The circular signed by the Additional Chief Secretary of Department of Health and Family Welfare Jawaid Akhtar said, "The revised special surveillance measure is notified herewith to be complied with strictly for arrivals from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra in view of the current COVID-19 situation."

According to the fresh guidelines, negative RT-PCR test report (not older than 72 hours) now mandatory for people entering from Kerala and Maharashtra. This is irrespective of people's Covid-19 vaccination status.

"The above condition is mandatory for all the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train and personal transport," the order stated.

Karnataka reported 1,987 new COVID-19 and 37 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 29,05,124 and the toll to 36,562. The day also saw 1,632 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,44,742, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most of the fresh cases (450) and saw 377 discharges and 11 deaths. The total number of active cases stood at 23,796. While the positivity rate for the day was 1.43 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.86 per cent.

