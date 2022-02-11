A day after announcing that the students of Classes 1 to 10 can attend schools from Monday, the Karnataka government today extended holidays for degree and diploma colleges till February 16 amid a row over the hijab issue in the state, news agency ANI reported.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had yesterday said an announcement regarding the opening up of schools for Classes 11 and above will be made later.

With high schools across the state up to class 10, reopening on February 14, the Karnataka government on Friday issued a series of directions to district administrations, aimed at maintaining peace and that the High Court order is not violated.

CM Bommai held a meeting of Ministers with Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendent of Police (SPs), Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPIs) and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats of all districts, via video conferencing, to review the ground situation.

"From Monday high school classes up to class 10 will resume across the state, directions have been issued to see to it that no untoward incident takes place. In sensitive areas, DCs and SPs have to visit campuses and instruct the authorities and teaching staff there to see to it that no untoward incidents take place," Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said, DCs, SPs and DDPIs have been asked to keep constant contact with principals, teachers, management of educational institutions and parents. "Action should be taken against the guilty, peace meetings should be held and the High Court order should be followed literally. Authorities should not budge to any pressure and even small incidents should be considered seriously," he added.

No religious clothes until hijab row settled

The Karnataka High Court yesterday had said that colleges in the state can reopen but students can't be allowed to wear any piece of clothing that is religious till the matter is resolved.

A three-judge bench of the court heard petitions challenging the state government's ban on the wearing of 'hijabs' by students in college. The high court will hear the matter next on Monday at 2.30 pm.

“We will pass an order. But till the matter is resolved, no student should insist on wearing religious dress," Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said.

The Karnataka HC also directed the state to reopen schools and colleges, which the chief minister had shut for three days as protests over the ban escalated earlier this week.

What's the hijab row

The issue grabbed headlines earlier this month when a government-run school in Karnataka's Udupi district barred students wearing hijabs from entering classrooms, triggering protests outside the school gate.

More schools in the state followed with similar bans, forcing the state's top court to intervene. The uneasy standoff raised fears among Muslim students who say they are being deprived of their religious rights in the Hindu-majority nation. On Monday, hundreds of students and parents took to the streets to protest the restriction.

The dispute in Karnataka has set off protests elsewhere in India. A number of demonstrators were detained in the capital, New Delhi, on Thursday, and students and activists have also marched in cities including Hyderabad and Kolkata in recent days.

