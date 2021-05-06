Owing to the recent surge in the number of coronavirus cases, Karnataka Government has issued package rate for treatment of COVID-19 patients per day in private hospitals as referred by the Public Health Authorities.

As per a directive released by the government, package rates for Covid patients in general ward and HDU would be ₹5,200 and ₹8,000 respectively. Also, charges for isolation ICU without and with ventilator would be Rs9,750 and ₹11,500.

In a letter, the government notified "The state is threatened with the resurgence of Covid-19 cases, already declared as a pandemic by WHO. A large number of persons affected by Covid-19 are in need of treatment, which at present is being provided by Public Health Institutions and Private Healthcare Organisations.

"Whereas department of Health and Family Welfare ... has ordered reserving of bed in private hospitals for treatment of Government referred Covid patients. An order has been issued ... by the Chairman State Executive Committee, SDMA, directing the afore mentioned order of department of Health and Family Welfare to be in force until further orders, " the letter also said.

Private hospitals have represented before the CM of Karnataka in a meeting held on May 1 to enhance the package rates of treatment in each category taking into account the increasing cost in recruiting manpower and consumable cost, it added.

Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in his capacity as Chairman of State Executive Committee, ... issues the following orders to revise the package rates for Public Health Institutions and Private Healthcare Organisations, it also said.





