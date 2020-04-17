Karnataka govt fixes 2,250 as cost for Covid-19 testing at private labs

Bengaluru: The Karnataka health department on Friday froze the testing cost of suspected Covid cases in private laboratories at ₹2,250, an official said on Friday.

"The cost per test has been fixed at ₹2,250," said Health and Family Welfare Department's Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar in a statement.

Private labs are allowed to test Covid-19 samples subject to meeting requirements such as following all the protocols laid down by the Central government.

Stating that there is an urgent need to add more private laboratories to test suspected cases, Akhtar said the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has approved 16 labs in the state to test the samples, 11 government labs and five private ones.

The state government will not provide any of the testing kits and other accessories needed for testing.

Centre had fixed ₹4,500 for private labs for screening and confirmation tests for Covid-19.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.