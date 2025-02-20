Karnataka govt halts cash allowance, shifts to ‘10 kg rice’ for beneficiaries under Anna Bhagya scheme: Report

Karnataka will distribute an additional 5 kg of free rice this month as promised in the pre-poll guarantee, ceasing the 170 cash allowance under the BPL scheme. The Congress government accuses the Centre of undermining the Anna Bhagya scheme despite sufficient rice stocks.

Livemint
Updated20 Feb 2025, 10:49 AM IST
Advertisement
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the government had decided to delay the presentation of a controversial caste survey report (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Karnataka Minister for Food, KH Muniyappa, said on Wednesday that the state government will begin distributing an additional 5 kg of free rice this month, as promised under the pre-poll guarantee as reported by Bangalore Mirror.

Also Read: Big relief for Siddaramaiah in MUDA scam case: Lokayukta police says ‘no evidence found’ against Karnataka CM

“From this month, beneficiaries will receive the full quantity of 10 kgs of rice. The central government has agreed to provide the additional supply,” the report mentioned Muniyappa as saying.

Advertisement

As a result of the new decision, the Karnataka government will halt the monthly allowance of 170 per individual for 5 kg of rice under the BPL scheme starting this month. Until November, beneficiaries had been provided a cash allowance instead of rice.

“We will continue transferring the amount through DBT until January,” Minister KH Muniyappa added.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah alleges Centre trying to ‘fail’ Congress’ rice supply scheme, Bommai slams ‘lame. . .’

The Congress government had accused the Centre of attempting to sabotage the Anna Bhagya scheme by withholding rice, despite sufficient stocks being available in Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouses, as reported by PTI.

Advertisement

"From February, we will provide 5 kgs of rice per beneficiary every month instead of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)," Muniyappa told reporters.

For the past couple of months, there have been complaints about non-payment of funds to beneficiaries of Anna Bhagya (which provides cash in lieu of the additional 5 kg of rice to every member of a BPL household) and Gruha Lakshmi (which offers 2,000 per month to women heads of families) in some cases, PTI reported.

Advertisement

According to Muniyappa, the Centre procures rice from various states at 40 per kg, which includes transportation costs.

Also Read: Why Congress and BJP are locking horns over rice supply in Karnataka: Explained

With the Centre agreeing to provide rice at 22.5 per kg, the state government will save 150 crore to 190 crore, he said.

The Centre agreed to provide rice at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22.5 per kg, allowing the state government to save <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150 crore to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>190 crore.

Anna Bhagya scheme was one of the five key poll promises made by the Congress ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections in May 2023.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • Karnataka’s government is moving from cash allowances to rice distribution to support beneficiaries.
  • The decision aims to address complaints of non-payment and improve food security for BPL families.
  • The shift is part of a broader strategy linked to pre-poll promises made by the Congress party.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaKarnataka govt halts cash allowance, shifts to ‘10 kg rice’ for beneficiaries under Anna Bhagya scheme: Report
First Published:20 Feb 2025, 10:49 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App