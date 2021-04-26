As Karnataka witnesses record high Covid-19 surge in daily cases for the past few weeks, the Karnataka government on Monday held a high-level cabinet meeting to discuss ways to mitigate the virus spread in the state.

“We have come to a decision after speaking to all ministers and experts," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said in a press briefing after the cabinet meeting. He said, "From tomorrow night till next 14 days there will be a close down for the whole state."

After the meeting, it was decided to impose stricter Covid-19 restrictions for two weeks, starting tomorrow night, 9 pm, Yediyurappa said. Moreover, the chief minister also added that COVID vaccination will be provided free of cost for those between 18-45 years at government hospitals ahead of the next phase of vaccination program, which is slated to begin from 1 May.

Construction, manufacturing, agriculture, medical sectors will continue to operate during this period.

All essential shops to be open from 6 am to 10 am. After 10 am shops will close.

No public transport will be allowed, which means inter-and-intra-state travel will not be allowed during the curfew, except for emergency purposes. However, goods can be transported from one state to another.

Takeaway from restaurants and home delivery of alcohol has been allowed.

Speaking on the availability of oxygen as an upsurge in cases overwhelms hospitals all across the country and in the state, the CM added that there will be no shortage of oxygen henceforth. "The Union government has agreed to increase supply from 300 MT to 800 MT," Yediyurappa assured.

Detailed guidelines confirming decision to be shared later, the chief minister's office clarified. However,

The southern state is already observing a weekend curfew till May 4 and as per the guidelines, it will be there next Saturday, Sunday also, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar informed reporters on Sunday.

Karnataka is the latest region to enter a lockdown after similar curbs in many parts of India, which is battling a massive second wave of infections that has pressured its health system.

Meanwhile, Karnataka crossed another grim milestone of reporting record daily rise in novel coronavirus cases as the state on Sunday added over 34,000 cases in last 24 hours for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

With 34,804 more patients testing positive for Covid-19 in the state, Karantaka's total tally has now reached 13,39,210, according to the health bulletin. Of these, Bengaluru alone reported 20,733 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day tally so far and second only to the capital, Delhi.

Karnataka on Saturday crossed the 13 lakh infection mark since the outbreak of COVID with the highest single-day spike of 29,438.

Along with that, 143 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the state, taking the death toll to 14,426.

The state has now 2,62,162 active cases including 1,492 in the ICU.

