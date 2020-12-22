Karnataka govt increases allowance of specialist doctors, dentists

The Karnataka Health Department has decided to increase the special allowance of specialist doctors, medical officers, and dentists with effect from September 1, 2020, in view of the demand posed by the doctors amid the pandemic.

"The special allowance was revised in 2015 earlier. The special allowance for MBBS/BDS grads with 0-6 years experience has been increased from Rs.21,000 to ₹30,500. Allowance for those with PG degree/Diploma has been raised from ₹42,600 to ₹55,500. Allowance of super-specialty doctors has been increased from 50,800 to ₹64,500," the State Health Department said in a release.

Prior to this, Karnataka Medical Officers Association had submitted a memorandum to revise special allowance.

Later, Minister Sudhakar held a meeting with department officials to discuss the demands of the doctors and agreed to take up their demands with the finance department.

In his tweet, Dr Sudhakar said that "In recognition the service of doctors during a pandemic and to encourage young doctors to take up rural service in the future, the special allowances of specialist doctors, general duty doctors and dental doctors serving under Health and Family Welfare Department have been revised effective from 1st September 2020."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

