Karnataka govt insists on building Vivekananda statue despite fund crunch

BENGALURU : The Karnataka government on Monday indicated that it will go ahead with its plans to build a 120-feet statue of Swamy Vivekananda near Bengaluru.

The decision to build a statue has met with sharp criticism from opposition parties, that have accused the B.S.Yediyurappa-led government of misplaced priorities.

"It is not government's money (but) housing board money is used to construct the statue," V.Somanna, Karnataka's minister for housing said on Monday.

The government had announced to build the statue on the lines of the one of Sardar Vallabhai Patel or Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Somanna has tried to justify the construction stating that it would replicate the success of bringing in more tourists and revenues to the state. Somanna said that the statue will be constructed on a three-acre plot an be part of the township being constructed by the state.

The minister said that it has already received 700 acres and awaiting another 1200 acres to be handed over for the township in which the government aims to develop 30,000 sites. However, the minister has not shared details on how much money would be required to build the statue.

His statements come at a time when Karnataka is facing a severe fund crunch due to reduction in share of central taxes as well as the economic impact of shutting down the entire state and businesses as part of the covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown.

The statue is proposed to be constructed near Muthyala Maduvu falls, about 45 kms from Bengaluru.

"This is not the time. When the entire state has a big financial problem," D.K.Shivakumar, president of the Congress party in Karnataka said on Monday.

He said that it was more important to sort out the issues relating to covid- 19 than being adamant to construct a statue and become a laughing stock across the country.

Even environmentalists have raised objection to the construction of the statue around the waterfall that is near Bannergatta National Park.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated