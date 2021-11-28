In view of concerns over recent Covid-19 clusters in Mysuru, Dharwad, and Bengaluru, Karnataka government on Sunday decided to implement a slew of stringent precautionary measures in educational institutions.

Karnataka government in an advisory following recent Covid-19 clusters in Mysuru, Dharwad, and Bengaluru said that all social and cultural events, conferences, seminars, academic events, etc. in educational institutions may be postponed for two months.

The official statement issued by the Karnataka government informed that, “all students in medical and paramedical and other such educational institutions should be screened daily for symptoms of Covid-19. And the symptomatic should be tested and treated as per the guidelines already issued."

It said, "all students in medical and paramedical and other such educational institutions should be screened daily for symptoms of Covid-19. And the symptomatic should be tested and treated as per the guidelines already issued.

All social and cultural events in educational institutions may be postponed for two months, it said.

The official statement further informed, “conferences, seminars, academic events, etc. in educational institutions, wherever possible may be postponed. Alternatively, it could be conducted in hybrid mode, i.e. with minimal physical attendance and with more persons attending through virtual mode."

This comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting on Saturday in which instructions were given to increase vigil on the state's borders. The Chief Minister gave directions for "strict monitoring at bordering districts of Kerala and Maharashtra and undertaking tight recce on National Highways".

"It has been decided to impose a temporary ban on cultural programmes in schools and colleges, make the second dose of vaccination compulsory for those working in government offices, malls, hotels, cinema halls, zoos, swimming pools and libraries," said Karnataka Revenue Minister, R Ashok briefing the media persons about the decisions taken at the meeting.

According to the statement, students in hostels who have got negative RTPCR test reports would have to get the RTPCR test done again on the 7th day after the first report.

"More intense testing for students in medical and nursing colleges will be compulsory. There will be a temporary ban on cultural programmes in schools and colleges," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.