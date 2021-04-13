Karnataka govt issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines for Ramzan. Check latest curbs

Karnataka government today issued guidelines for observance of rituals in connection with Ramzan month in Masjids, in view of COVID-19.

A notification from the Karantaka government said,"Masjids in containment zones to remain closed till the zone is denotified, large gathering continues to remain prohibited, face masks mandatory."

The steep increase in the number of covid-19 cases calls for the strict compliance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour(CAB), especially during the upcoming month of Ramzan and the concerned rituals, during which the people tend to congreate in large numbers.

The following guidelines are issued herewith for strict compliance in the larger interest of the Public Health:

The masjids in containment zones shall remain closed till the zone is denotified.

Only those outside containment zones are allowed to open-up.

Persons above 60 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant womenand children below 10 years are advised to stay at home.

The preventive measures include simple public health measures that are to be followed to reduce the risk of covid-19. These measures need to be observed by all personsin these places at all times.

These include,

Large Gatherings/congregation to remain prohibited.

Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 3 meters(6 feet) at all times.

Specific markings on the floor(square/circle) shall be made to manage the queue and ensure physical distancing of 2 meters(6 feet) in the premises.

Use of face mask shall be mandatory.

Entry of visitors shall be staggered to avoid crowding.

Cough etiquette to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one's mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues in closed bins.

Prefarbly separate entry and exits for visitors shall be organized.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via