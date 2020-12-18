In view of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Government of Karnataka on Friday issued guidelines for Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

Ahead of Christmas, the B.S. Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has asked the supervisors and organisers of the churches to maintain social distancing and also to avoid mass gatherings.

The government has issued an order prohibiting planned parties between 30 December and 2 January at clubs, pubs, restaurants, and other places where people can gather for celebrating New Year. However, there will be no restrictions on pubs, clubs, and restaurants in carrying out dining in limited numbers.

"Planned mass gatherings without social distancing in clubs/pubs/restaurants or in any similar places have been prohibited from 30-12-2020 to 2-1-21 but those can operate as usual. Clubs/pubs and restaurants cannot host parties but can open for dining in limited numbers," the government order stated.

The government has also prohibited mass gatherings and celebrations in public places, main roads on the occasion of New Year.

As per the state government's guidelines, only green crackers are allowed to burst.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has recorded 1,236 new coronavirus cases and 10 related deaths, taking the total number of infections to 9.05 lakh and the toll to 11,981, the health department said. The day also saw 1,497 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 1,236 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 689 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

With agency inputs

