BENGALURU : Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that guidelines have already been issued to restrict large public gatherings at marriage and other functions, although no restrictions on inter-state travel have been placed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Instructions are passed to hotels and marriage halls to take necessary steps to contain the infection from spreading. Precautionary guidelines have been issued in this regard. We have banned late-night parties because more people gather at that time. As there is a spike in the cases in neighbouring states, we have taken all the steps to restrain it from spreading here," Sudhakar said while speaking to the media here.

He added that COVID-19 vaccination is being provided at 3,500 centres across the state and the number of tests has also been increased.

Karnataka reported 760 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 related fatalities on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 9,56,801 and the death toll to 12,379, the Health department said.

The day also saw 331 patients getting discharged after recovery, pushing the cumulative tally to 9,36,947.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 488 fresh cases.

According to a department bulletin, out of 7,456 active cases, 7,341 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 115 are in ICU.

Five deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban and one from Dakshina Kannada.

Kalaburagi logged 37 fresh cases today, Tuamkuru 36, Udupi 33, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad 25, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,09,163, followed by Mysuru 54,287 and Ballari 39,349.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,99,124, followed by Mysuru 53,098 and Ballari 38,671.

A total of over 1,94,98,106 samples have been tested so far, out of which 70,133 were tested on Wednesday alone, and 4,803 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Karnataka, along with five other states, has been reporting a surge of fresh COVID-19 cases, according to the union health ministry.





