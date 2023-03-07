There is no need to panic regarding Influenza A H3N2 variant virus infection in Karnataka and the guidelines will be released soon for people to take precautions, said State Health Minister K Sudhakar in a meeting with the technical advisory committee and senior officials on Monday.

He said that an order will be issued instructing the health staff of all hospitals to wear face masks compulsorily, according to the news agency PTI.

“The Central government in its guidelines has set a target of 25 tests per week and we are screening 25 cases of SARI (severe acute respiratory infections) and ILI (influenza-like illness) in Victoria and Vani Vilasa Hospitals to keep track of the variants," Sudhakar told media persons after the meeting.

The minister also said that the infection can be seen in children under 15 years, and in senior citizens above 65 years, also pregnant women are also more likely to get infected. “Its spread can be prevented through measures such as cleanliness, preventing crowding, and hand hygiene."

He also instructed healthcare workers to get influenza vaccination which is given every year. For specific doctors and staff, including those working in the ICU, vaccines will be given by the government, as per PTI reports.

“This vaccine was given till 2019 and was discontinued later due to Covid. Now it will resume in all 31 districts. A total of 26 cases of H3N2, 10 cases of Influenza B 10, and 69 cases of Adeno were detected," Sudhakar added.

The state health minister also advised to avoid exposure to sun from 11 am to 3 pm, and drink at least 2-3 litres of water, buttermilk, fresh water, and fruit juices.

The H3N2, which has been in wide circulation for the past few months, causes more hospitalizations than other subtypes, said ICMR scientists who keep a close watch on ailments caused by respiratory viruses through the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories network.

Centre chairs meeting to tackle H3N2 infection rise

The Union Health Ministry of Monday conducted a meeting with top health officials to discuss cases of the viral infection that is showing an upward trend in India. The H3N2 viral infection cases have risen significantly in India.

Experts have repeatedly insisted on taking the precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the H3N2 viral infection cases.

After the meeting, Dr Shukla told ANI that the director general of health services took a meeting with all the senior persons from all the big central government hospitals including RML, Safdarjung, Lady Hardinge. He informed that the meeting was attended by experts in medicine, pulmonary medicine.

The Doctor suggested that people should be taking precautionary measures including wearing masks in crowded places.

"What we decided is that if people continue mass gathering, especially in areas where there's a higher risk of infection, like hospitals because a lot of patients come with different infections to hospitals, then keeping a mask will be good for them because the mask not only prevents Covid, it also prevents other viral infections," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)