Karnataka govt issues new guidelines amid rising H3N2 cases | Read here2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 06:36 AM IST
H3N2 viral infection can be seen in children under 15 years, and in senior citizens above 65 years, also pregnant women are also more likely to get infected.
There is no need to panic regarding Influenza A H3N2 variant virus infection in Karnataka and the guidelines will be released soon for people to take precautions, said State Health Minister K Sudhakar in a meeting with the technical advisory committee and senior officials on Monday.
