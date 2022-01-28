Karnataka govt issues new norms to disposal of at-home Covid testing kits

“Testing has come down which is definitely a good sign. A week ago, Lal PathLabs sample collection was 12,000 per day, but now it has reduced to 9,000, which is a 25 per cent reduction. In Delhi, we were doing 3,600 testings every day and now it is 2,800," Dr Arvind Lal, the executive chairman of Dr Lal PathLabs, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.