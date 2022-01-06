This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Travellers from both 'At-risk' and 'Non-at-risk' countries who test positive for Covid-19 at airports but are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic will have to undergo seven-day institutional quarantine
International arrivals from both 'At-risk' and 'Non-at-risk' countries who test positive for Covid-19 at airports but are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic will have to undergo seven-day institutional quarantine, followed by further seven-day home quarantine, the Karnataka government announced on Thursday.
Meanwhile, a spike in COVID-19 cases was witnessed in Karnataka on Wednesday as the state reported 4,246 new cases of the infection with a test positivity rate of 3.33 per cent.
According to the state's health minister Dr. K Sudhakar, the cases nearly doubled in the last 24 hours.
"Covid cases nearly double in 24 hours to 4,246. TPR of 3.33 per cent," he tweeted.
The cases also nearly doubled in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours as the city registered 3,605 new cases on Wednesday.
"Bengaluru's positivity rate spikes up to 6.45 per cent today with 3,605 new cases! Bengaluru accounts for 85 per cent of Karnataka's cases! Cases nearly doubled in 24 hours! Mask up and stay safe Bengaluru!" he tweeted.
As per the COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state's health department, in the last 24 hours, 362 recoveries and two deaths were reported in the state.
