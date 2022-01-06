Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Karnataka govt issues new quarantine rules for flyers from 'at-risk', 'non-at-risk' countries

Karnataka govt issues new quarantine rules for flyers from 'at-risk', 'non-at-risk' countries

1 min read . 06:58 PM IST Livemint

  • Travellers from both 'At-risk' and 'Non-at-risk' countries who test positive for Covid-19 at airports but are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic will have to undergo seven-day institutional quarantine

International arrivals from both 'At-risk' and 'Non-at-risk' countries who test positive for Covid-19 at airports but are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic will have to undergo seven-day institutional quarantine, followed by further seven-day home quarantine, the Karnataka government announced on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a spike in COVID-19 cases was witnessed in Karnataka on Wednesday as the state reported 4,246 new cases of the infection with a test positivity rate of 3.33 per cent.

According to the state's health minister Dr. K Sudhakar, the cases nearly doubled in the last 24 hours.

"Covid cases nearly double in 24 hours to 4,246. TPR of 3.33 per cent," he tweeted.

The cases also nearly doubled in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours as the city registered 3,605 new cases on Wednesday.

"Bengaluru's positivity rate spikes up to 6.45 per cent today with 3,605 new cases! Bengaluru accounts for 85 per cent of Karnataka's cases! Cases nearly doubled in 24 hours! Mask up and stay safe Bengaluru!" he tweeted.

As per the COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state's health department, in the last 24 hours, 362 recoveries and two deaths were reported in the state.

Karnataka presently has 17,414 active cases.

With new cases reported in the state, the cumulative case tally has mounted to 30,17,572 and total recoveries have reached 29,61,772.

The death toll in the state is 38,357 and the case fatality rate is 0.04 per cent.

No new cases of the Omicron variant were recorded on Tuesday. The case tally of Omicron in the state is at 226.

