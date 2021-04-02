Karnataka govt issues new COVID-19 guidelines as cases surge. Details here

Karnataka government issued a new set of COVID-19 guidelines as the state is witnessing a surge in coronavirus infections. The state has reported 4991 new COVID-19 cases today.

In a notification issued by the state government it said," Classes from 6-9 to be suspended, gyms, swimming pools to remain closed, rallies, dharnas prohibited, and a maximum 50% seating capacity in cinema halls to be allowed."

"No gatherings will be allowed at places of worship," it further added.

Here are the key highlights from the new notification that has been issued by the government of Karnataka:

Classes 10,11 and 12 can continue in the existing mode, however, attendance at these classes in person is not mandatory.

Classes of higher and professional courses shall be suspended, except classes due for Board/University examinations of Health Sciences.

Residential and Boarding schools shall be closed, except for the students of Classes 10,11, 12, and for students of higher and professional courses.

The number of persons in public transport, shall not exceed the seating capacity.

The practice of work from home shall be followed in offices and work places as far as possible.

In the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi,Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Hubali-Dharwad, number of customers in pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants shall not exceed 50% of the capacity.

In Cinema halls, alternate seating subject to a maximum of 50% seating capacity only shall be allowed in the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi,Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad.

In shopping malls, closed markets, departmental stores, etc strict enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour(CAB) like ensuring wearing of masks, physical distancing, provision of hand Sanitizer shall be enforced. If there is any violation , the facility shall be closed till the covid-19 epidemic is over.

