Karnataka govt issues new COVID-19 guidelines as cases surge. Details here

Karnataka govt issues new COVID-19 guidelines as cases surge. Details here1 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2021, 07:11 PM IST
Karnataka government said that the classes from6-9 will remain suspended in view of rising covid-19 cases in the state
Karnataka government issued a new set of COVID-19 guidelines as the state is witnessing a surge in coronavirus infections. The state has reported 4991 new COVID-19 cases today.
In a notification issued by the state government it said," Classes from 6-9 to be suspended, gyms, swimming pools to remain closed, rallies, dharnas prohibited, and a maximum 50% seating capacity in cinema halls to be allowed."
"No gatherings will be allowed at places of worship," it further added.
Here are the key highlights from the new notification that has been issued by the government of Karnataka:
