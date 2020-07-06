Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday issued a notice to Apollo Hospitals for allegedly overcharging for a Covid-19 test in Bengaluru.

The director of the National Health Mission in Karnataka issued a notice to Apollo Hospitals in Seshadripuram for violating Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines on testing costs.

"With reference to the above subject, the total cost of Covid-19 testing per patient should not exceed ₹4,500. But it is seen that, in the bill raised by your hospital dated 25 June, 2020 an amount of ₹6,000 is charged," the NHM said in its notice.

The notice stated that the hospital needs to provide an explanation in two days or face action as per rules.

The notice comes at a time when there have been some differences cropping up between private hospitals and the government over treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Medical education minister K.Sudhakar on Sunday warned private hospitals of strict legal action if they refused to admit any patient.

The government had issued notices to 18 private hospitals that refused to admit a 52-year-old patient over two days ( 27 and 28 June) who later died.

Even though the state government has released a list of private hospitals that are mandated to set aside 50% of beds for Covid-19 treatment, many are yet to implement this.

"Private hospitals had to allot 2,734 beds but only 116 beds have been provided," Sudhakar said in a statement on Sunday.

The notice to Apollo Hospitals may add to the friction between government and some private hospitals who are not happy with the cap on prices for ovid-19 treatment.

"We have already initiated the refund process and the rates have been revised as per government guidelines. Apollo Hospitals has always strictly followed the guidelines issued by ICMR and the state health department and will continue to do so," the hospital said in a statement on Monday.

