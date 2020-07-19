The Karnataka government on Sunday issued an order that empowers the director of the medical education department to ensure that covid-19 patients referred to private hospitals are not denied beds or treatment.

The executive order indicated that talks between the government and representatives of private hospitals fell through as both stakeholders refused to budge from their positions.

Karnataka chief secretary T.M.Vijay Bhaskar in his order on Sunday stated that under the Disaster Management Act 2005, he delegates powers to the Director, medical education department to ensure that government quota of beds in private medical institutions is available for Covid-19 patients referred by the competent authorities throughout the state.

“If they (private medical institutions) don’t give up 50% of beds as agreed, based on the disaster management act, a case will be filed against those management," K.Sudhakar, medical education minister said on Sunday.

The government on Sunday also grouped private hospitals into smaller clusters and named senior government officers in charge of them to ensure beds are given for covid-19 treatment. The order comes at a time when the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government appears to be rapidly losing grip on the health crisis in Karnataka which breached the 60,000 case mark on Sunday. With backlogs in testing, contact tracing and not being able to get private hospitals on board the battle against the virus, the government has been struggling to cope with the rise of cases and its own inadequate healthcare infrastructure.

Though the state government had claimed that it had reached an agreement with private medical institutions to part with 50% of their beds for government referred covid-19 patients, it later claimed that the latter had not fulfilled its part.

Private hospitals say that they are willing to set aside 50% of its bed strength for covid-19 that would include both government quota as well as its own, leaving the remaining half for treatment of other illnesses and patients.

The delays in handing over of beds had resulted in a severe shortage and the deaths of a few patients, drawing severe criticism of the government's handling--or mishandling--of the crisis.

Sudhakar had warned private medical institutions that the government would take over these hospitals to ensure that patients are treated. The Private Hospitals & Nursing Homes Association (PHANA)-Bengaluru, had objected to this and even written to the authorities of its inability to part with 50% of its total capacity only for government referred patients alone.

Two senior office bearers of PHANA could not be reached for comment.

The government has already slapped notices on several private hospitals for refusing admission and giving up the required 50% of beds that has further strained relations between two key players required to fight the covid-19 battle.

