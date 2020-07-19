The government on Sunday also grouped private hospitals into smaller clusters and named senior government officers in charge of them to ensure beds are given for covid-19 treatment. The order comes at a time when the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government appears to be rapidly losing grip on the health crisis in Karnataka which breached the 60,000 case mark on Sunday. With backlogs in testing, contact tracing and not being able to get private hospitals on board the battle against the virus, the government has been struggling to cope with the rise of cases and its own inadequate healthcare infrastructure.