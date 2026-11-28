The Karnataka government has issued a show-cause notice to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) after inspections at its Devanagonthi terminal near Bengaluru found discrepancies in the measurement of ethanol and motor gasoline, PTI reported.

An inspection conducted by the state's Legal Metrology Department on November 25 found that one of the mass flow meters was delivering 14 litres more ethanol for every 3,000 litres recorded. The same meter also showed a short delivery of four to six litres of motor gasoline for every 3,000 litres measured, according to the government notice.

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A second ethanol mass flow meter was found to be delivering three litres more than the recorded quantity for every 3,000 litres, the notice said.

Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad said the department had begun inspecting terminals operated by oil marketing companies (OMCs) following allegations of ethanol blending in petrol beyond the prescribed E20 limit.

"After the Karnataka Government exposed over-blending of ethanol in petrol beyond the prescribed E20 limit, our Legal Metrology Department has begun inspecting Oil Marketing Company (OMC) terminals, where the blending is carried out," Arshad said in a Facebook post on Friday.

He added that the inspection findings exceeded permissible limits and that a notice had been issued under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, PTI reported.

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What has Karnataka asked Indian Oil to do? The notice, addressed to the deputy general manager and terminal in-charge of IOCL's Devanagonthi facility, seeks an explanation for the measurement discrepancies. The company has also been asked to provide details of the latest calibration and maintenance of the equipment, along with the corrective steps taken to ensure compliance.

IOCL has been given seven days from the receipt of the notice to submit its written response, along with verification certificates and calibration and maintenance records.

The department has also directed the company to stop using the concerned measuring systems for commercial transactions until their accuracy and compliance with statutory requirements are established.

Failure to provide a satisfactory explanation could lead to further legal and departmental action, the notice said.

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Why is Karnataka scrutinising ethanol blending in petrol? The latest action comes amid a dispute between the Karnataka government and public sector oil marketing companies over allegations that petrol supplied in the state contains ethanol beyond the prescribed 20% limit under the E20 programme.

On November 6, Arshad alleged that petrol supplied by major OMCs contained ethanol above the permitted limit. Tests conducted on samples collected from seven districts reportedly found ethanol concentrations of up to 31.2% in IOCL petrol and 30.5% in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) petrol.

However, IOCL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and HPCL rejected the allegations in a joint statement issued the same day. The companies said the findings were not based on tests conducted in accordance with prescribed statutory and technical procedures.

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They maintained that the E20 petrol supplied by them complied with the Bureau of Indian Standards specification IS 17021.

On November 9, Arshad reiterated that the state government stood by its findings and challenged the oil marketing companies to explain the ethanol content detected in 63 samples collected from petrol pumps across Karnataka.